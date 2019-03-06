Modi will return as PM: Ram Madhav

asserted on Wednesday that shall return to power and that the BJP was set to win over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Modi is not only incorrupt but also incorruptible. Modi has worked for one .. Modi is made of tough material and has zero tolerance for corruption," told a convention of the (BJP) here.

"In view of the track record, people will vote for the BJP in both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur," he added.

said some political parties tried to isolate the BJP from the people on charges of communalism.

--IANS

il/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)