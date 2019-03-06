Modi will return as PM: Ram Madhav

-
ALSO READ
Opposition's only agenda is to oust Modi: Ram Madhav
Pak PM teaching India on minorities is like demon preaching Vedas: Ram Madhav
Oppn grand alliance "a non-starter," says Ram Madhav
India's standing in world forum enhanced after PM Modi came to power : Ram Madhav
Modi slams Congress for lack of development in Mizoram
-
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav asserted on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall return to power and that the BJP was set to win over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
"Modi is not only incorrupt but also incorruptible. Modi has worked for one India... Modi is made of tough material and has zero tolerance for corruption," Ram Madhav told a convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.
"In view of the track record, people will vote for the BJP in both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur," he added.
Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said some political parties tried to isolate the BJP from the people on charges of communalism.
--IANS
il/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU