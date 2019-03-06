JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

More flights, less delays at IGIA, as airside capacity to get enhanced (IANS Special)

Riders in Bengaluru forget belongings the most in Uber

Business Standard

Modi will return as PM: Ram Madhav

IANS  |  Imphal 

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav asserted on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall return to power and that the BJP was set to win over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Modi is not only incorrupt but also incorruptible. Modi has worked for one India... Modi is made of tough material and has zero tolerance for corruption," Ram Madhav told a convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

"In view of the track record, people will vote for the BJP in both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur," he added.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said some political parties tried to isolate the BJP from the people on charges of communalism.

--IANS

il/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 18:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements