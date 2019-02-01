MPs chant 'Modi, Modi' over tax exemptions

members and their allies brought the down thumping tables and chanting "Modi, Modi" when on Friday announced a tax exemption for people earning less than Rs 5 lakh annually.

The prefaced his remarks with concerns for the middle class and made the pre-election budget announcement with a bonanza for those who mostly constitute the salaried and pensioners.

The announcement was met with loud thumping of desks by a majority of parliamentarians and a beaming Prime

did not seem impressed by the move.

The thumping soon gave way to loud chants of "Modi, Modi" by the treasury benches. Goyal could resume his speech only after the chanting abated.

