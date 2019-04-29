NBWs against Delhi CM, Deputy CM cancelled

-
ALSO READ
Court stays NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra
Court stays non-bailable warrant issued against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yadav in defamation case
Delhi court stays NBWs against Kejriwal, others in defamation complaint
Court issues NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia
Delhi court issues NBWs against Kejriwal, others for non-appearance in defamation complaint
-
A Delhi Court on Monday cancelled non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation complaint filed by advocate Surender Kumar Sharma.
Sharma alleged that in 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying that Kejriwal was pleased with his social services. However, he was later denied the ticket.
Sharma claimed that on October 14, 2013 articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.
The court on Tuesday issued warrants against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav after they failed to appear before it in the matter.
On Monday, Kejriwal's counsel moved an application seeking a stay on the NBW.
However, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal cancelled NBWs against the leaders warning them not to repeat the mistakes. The next hearing is scheduled for May 14.
Yadav was a member of the National Executive of the AAP till 2015, when he quit the party to launch Swaraj India.
--IANS
ak/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU