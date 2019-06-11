Namik will do Hindu mythology shows on one condition

says he grew up watching "Mahabharata" and "Ramayan" on TV, and would like to play a role in mythology shows if they are remade but there's one condition.

The "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste" was all set to act in the reboot of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", but later took up another show, "Kawach Mahashivratri".

Asked if he would like to be a part of the reboot of any show, Namik told IANS here: "I was in a boarding school then went to a college abroad, so I missed a lot of shows. But there were some shows that we never watched, but knew about them. 'Kasautii...' was one of them.

"It (acting in a reboot) can be a double-edged sword. There will always be comparisons, but playing those iconic characters would be exciting too."

Talking about his childhood days, he shared: "Earlier things were simpler. Maybe there were 10 shows. When I was a kid, everybody used to wake up on Sundays and watch 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayan'. It was like a ritual."

So, if someone offers him to play a role in these mythology shows, will he accept it?

"Yes, I will be up for the challenge if they give me a gym so that I can stay in shape. You don't get to wear a lot of shirts in such shows so...," quipped Namik.

As for "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", he said he didn't turn it down.

"I had signed on for it ('Kasautii...'), but they (makers) decided later that I would fit better as the lead of ('Kawach...). I am ecstatic to do it," he said.

Talking about his character Angad, he said: "He is like a 90s and 2000s Hindi film hero. He is all about family and love."

In his last show "Ek Deewaana Tha", he played a ghost. "Kawach Mahashivratri" deals with supernatural forces. What does he like about this genre?

"I think the last time playing a ghost was a novelty...like 'Wow'. I am back to playing a normal character. You can be a normal person caught in extraordinary circumstances. That's what most stories are about," he shared.

