NPP reiterates opposition to citizenship bill

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday reiterated the ruling National People's Party's (NPP) strong opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
"They (BJP) are firm, but so are we. We keep telling people that we are in the coalition, but we are different parties and have different ideologies. We will never compromise," Sangma said.
The Chief Minister's statement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll manifesto promised to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill if it returned to power after the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's election manifesto was released on Monday.
"We have been very particular that we will not accept this bill. We have been clear with our stand," the NPP chief said.
"We fought against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. We were able to stall it earlier. Even then we had discussed with the BJP leaders and told them that we will ensure that the sentiments of the people of the Northeast are always respected," Sangma said.
The Chief Minister revealed that the BJP has been very clear since day one that it was "committed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill."
"They (BJP) also mentioned that they will keep the interests of the people of the Northeast in mind before going ahead with the bill," Sangma said.
Condemning the BJP's election manifesto for its stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) said that it will not allow anyone to put their future generations at risk.
"NESO strongly condemns this move by the BJP as it clearly shows that it has no regard for the welfare of the microscopic, indigenous communities of the Northeast. This move would reduce us to a minority in our own land," NESO Chairman Samuel Jyrwa said.--IANS
rrk/arm
