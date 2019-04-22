Shiv Sena-affiliated BKS seeks salaries for Jet staff

The Bharatiya Kamgar (BKS), the trade union wing of Shiv Sena, met Jet on Monday and urged the to find ways to pay the salaries due to its employees.

"We requested the to find ways for salary payment and protect jobs of employees," said Santosh Chalke, of BKS.

Chalke claimed to have about 5,000 employees as BKS members.

Two days back, a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, wrote to seeking his direction to financial institutions for factoring the humanitarian dimension when coming to a decision.

Speaking to IANS from over phone, BKS' Chalke said that the had expressed his inability to do anything about salary payment given the financial crisis.

"He (CEO) said that only SBI and other lenders can find a solution to the problem," Chalke said.

last Wednesday suspended its operations indefinitely, putting a question mark over the fate of over 20,000 employees.

The airline's revival now depends on successful stake sale initiated by the lenders led by SBI.

In an official statement, the lenders led by SBI has said that they are "reasonably hopeful" that the stake sale process would succeed and determine fair value of the enterprise.

As per industry sources, private equity firms TPG Capital, and the and are in the race to buy a stake in the grounded carrier.

