Odisha showcases investment opportunities at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

The showcased its investment opportunities at a roadshow during the "Vibrant Global Summit 2019" in on Saturday.

In all, 116 investors from attended the investors' meet to learn more about the investment opportunities provided by Odisha.

These investors represented a variety of sectors in manufacturing ranging from textiles and apparel, and petrochemicals, and downstream industries in metals, among others.

"Odisha is emerging as the and of eastern With able and stable governance, progressive policies, competitive cost and ease of doing business, availability of raw materials, and skilled manpower, Odisha beckons Gujarat-based industries to explore new growth opportunities," said Nitin Jawale, MD, Promotion and of (IPICOL).

He said the successful operations of companies such as Adani Group, and are a testimony to Odisha's potential.

The government held a series of one-to-one meetings with investors who expressed their keenness to explore Odisha for greenfield projects and benefit from the state's proactive business reforms and facilitation mechanisms.

