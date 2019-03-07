One killed, 30 injured in Jammu grenade attack (Third Lead)

One person was killed and 30 others were injured on Thursday when a grenade rolled under a packed parked bus in Jammu's main bus stand by a militant exploded with a thunderous explosion, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. when the Bus Stand, as it is known, was teeming with people.

Inspector of Police said the grenade rolled under the parked bus that was headed to Uttarakhand.

The explosion also injured passengers in a nearby parked bus which was set to leave for in

One of the badly wounded civilians succumbed to his in a hospital, Sinha said. He has been identified as a 20-year-old man from Uttarakhand.

"Four others have suffered critical injuries," a said.

The area was cordoned off after the explosion but the militant merged into the crowd and escaped.

Some witnesses said they initially thought the sound had been caused by a tyre burst.

"At first, we thought it was a tyre burst. But when we approached the site, we saw people lying injured and in critical condition," said Sunil Kumar, 26.

Thursday's is the third such attack at the Jammu Bus Stand by militants in the last nine months.

--IANS

sq/mr/soni

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)