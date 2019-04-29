Peter Gallagher's daughter convinced him for 'After'

Actor Peter Gallagher says he said 'yes to romantic drama "After" because of his daughter.
Based on Anna Todd's young adult romance novel of the same name, "After" narrates the journey of a young woman who falls for a man with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship. Directed and written by Jenny Gage, the film will release in India on May 3. It is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.
"I was halfway through a vacation in Ireland, on the way to the airport to pick her up to spend a week together exploring and seeing family, when I got the call about 'After'," Gallagher said in a statement.
"And then my daughter called to tell me her plane was delayed almost 24 hours and I told her about 'After' and she said: 'This is a sign. You have to do the movie.' So I got on a plane and started looking at the scenes on the plane, and the next day I shot two thirds of them," he added.
The film also stars Jennifer Beals.
On her role, she said: "Even though the part is relatively small, I was offered the film by a really wonderful producer Mark Canton, who I always wanted to work with for so long, and I was told that in the subsequent films Karen (her role) has a larger presence in the story.
"After having played so many people that were really tough, I really am looking forward to playing somebody who operates more out of a heart space then a head space, somebody who is a caregiver. That will be a nice, refreshing change. I feel really grateful to have been cast as this woman who is so beloved and so warm and is obviously such an amazing mother."
