Business Standard

Pramod Tiwari to send legal notice to PM over Rajiv remark

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modis remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said he will serve a legal notice to him.

Tiwari said that the Prime Minister had already accepted his defeat in the elections by making uncalled for statements.

"He is crossing the limits of political propriety and dignity. Victory and defeat are a part of elections but one should not stoop to conquer," Tiwari told this correspondent.

Tiwari, who had worked with the late Rajiv Gandhi, said that he was "deeply pained" to hear such an allegation against the former Prime Minister who was assassinated by a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber in May 1991.

"I will soon send a legal notice to Modi on this issue," he added.

The Congress has already sought an unconditional apology from the Prime Minister.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister had lashed pout at Congress President Rahul Gandhi saying, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers but when he died he was 'Bhrashtachari No.1'."

--IANS

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 14:58 IST

