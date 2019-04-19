Priyanka Gandhi to hold party workers meeting in Amethi

-
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a party workers meeting in Gauriganj, the district headquarters of Amethi, on Friday ahead of her roadshow in Kanpur later in the day.
Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Fursatganj Airport in Rae Bareli, her mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, on Friday morning from where she travelled to Gauriganj by road.
Priyanka Gandhi's brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi is facing a stiff challenge from Smriti Irani in Amethi who is contesting from the Uttar Pradesh constituency for a second time after she lost in 2014.
Amethi will go to the polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 6.
Following the party workers meeting, Priyanka Gandhi will she go to Kanpur where she will embark on the 5 km-long roadshow for Congress candidate Sriprakash Jaiswal, who was a Union Minister in the UPA government.
The roadshow will begin at the Ghanta ghar and will end at Bada Chauraha.
The Congress General Secretary had earlier held roadshows in Varanasi, Mirzapur during her three-day 140 km river ride between March 18 to 20.
She held one in Ghaziabad for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma and another 15 km-long roadshow in Ayodhya on March 29.
The Congress which could only win two seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on 73 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. It has left seven seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state.
