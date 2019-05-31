Raftaar, Nucleya, Raja Kumari to judge show for rappers

Rappers and along with are on a hunt for India's hip-hop star.

The three will turn judges for "MTV Hustle", which is a reality show for rappers.

Under their mentorship, select contestants will undergo rigorous training and gruelling face-offs to emerge as the best.

"Rap has enabled artistes to push boundaries in music and express themselves to the best of their creative finesse," said in a statement.

"I am delighted to be a part of a concept like 'MTV Hustle' that sets the stage for undiscovered talents to excel in the genre. This is one reality show that truly needs.

"It's also my debut on national television which heightens the excitement further. I hope to be of value to the contestants as a mentor and and inspire them to perform better," he added.

has created the music track for the show that will go on air in August.

