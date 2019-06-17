Rahul forgets to sign Parliament register after taking oath as MP

on Monday took the oath for his fourth consecutive term as a Member of Parliament in the but forgot to sign the Parliament register.

He signed the register only after officials and several MPs reminded him.

Gandhi has been elected to Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad. He had also contested from his family borough of Uttar Pradesh's but was defeated by and Union Minister by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Gandhi took the oath in English this afternoon and began walking away towards his seat when he was reminded of the necessary signature. He then signed the register and walked back to applause from his party members including mother

Earlier in the day, his absence was recorded by the ruling party members, who asked where he was.

Soon after questions were raised over his absence on the first day of the Budget Session, Gandhi took to and wrote, "My fourth consecutive term as a Member of the begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of "

On the first two days of the session, the oaths are administered to the 542 lawmakers.

The process was started by who administered the oath to Virendra Kumar, who in turn administered the oaths to the other lawmakers.

The is yet to announce its in the House.

--IANS

aks/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)