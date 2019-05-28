Mix of experienced, fresh faces in Naveen's new team

The team of Patnaik, who will be sworn in as Chief for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday, is likely to be a mix of experienced and new faces, according to the BJD lawmakers who were intimated of their induction.

Several BJD lawmakers on Tuesday said that they had received phone calls from Niwas, the residence of here, informing them that they would be sworn-in as ministers.

Several senior leaders, who were ministers in the previous government, are likely to be re-inducted into the council of ministers again. They include Ashok Chandra Panda, Pratap Jena, Sushant Singh, Bikram Keshari Arukh, and

Sushant Singh, who was Energy in the previous government, confirmed that he received a phone call to take oath as on Wednesday.

Former ministers Ranendra and Padmanav Behera are also likely to be in the new team.

Tukuni Sahu, Padmini Dian, Sameer Dash, Naba Kishore Das, Dibyashankar Mishra, Jagannath Saraka, Jyotiprakash Mishra, Raghunandan Das and Tusharkanti Behera are likely to be first-time ministers.

Sahu said she received a phone call from about her induction in the council of ministers.

Former minister will be nominated for the Speaker's post while former minister will be appointed as the Government Chief Whip, said sources.

--IANS

cd/vd

