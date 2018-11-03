Real Sociedad midfielder Sangalli released from hospital following minor stroke

has been released from hospital after suffering a minor stroke on Wednesday, the club has confirmed.

23-year-old Sangalli was rushed to hospital in after feeling ill while studying at university, but according to the official website, he was able to go home on Friday.

"The prognosis is good and he currently feels well, without any symptoms of being affected neurologically," commented the club.

The club explained that Sangalli, who was Real Sociedad's of the month for October, was "waiting for the results of the tests which were carried out and this could take 2-3 weeks."

"Depending on these results more tests could be required and we will be able to make therapeutic decisions over the treatment."

The club added that for the moment the can "carry out a normal lifestyle, but without carrying out physical effort," and that for the moment "there is no date for him to return to his usual activity."

