Reliance Group to withdraw defamation suits

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Group which has withdrawn defamation suits filed against certain individuals and corporate bodies, said that these defamatory statements were made for political purposes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election 2019.

A Reliance Group spokesperson said: "We believe that the defamatory statements by certain individuals and corporate bodies with regard to the offset agreement between Reliance Group and Dassault Aviation were made for political purposes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election 2019 that concluded on May 19, 2019.

"Besides, the subject matter is pending for adjuducation before the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Therefore, the Group has decided to withdraw the defamation suits filed by it against these individuals and corporate bodies."

