Rosario Dawson to star in 'Zombieland' sequel

The next instalment of the post-apocalyptic zombie comedy will feature original stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and will return to direct the sequel, reports deadline.com.

The details on the 39-year-old actress' role have not been disclosed.

Written by original "Zombieland" team and Rhett Reese, the sequel revolves around the comic mayhem with several new types of zombies trekking across the US on a quest for survival.

joins franchise newcomers Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia. will produce, while Reese and Warnick are executive producers. The film is slated to release in October this year.

At the moment, Stone is looking forward to She is in race to get the Best In A Supporting Role trophy for her role in "The Favourite". The awards show will be held on February 24 here and will air in on Star Movies.

