Rose Leslie's death in 'GoT' is Kit's favourite scene

Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow, says his favourite scene that his actress-wife did for the show happened to involve her tragically dying in his arms as a bloody battle continued around them.

"I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it's the first time in '...Thrones' that slow motion was used. I think it's a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots," told people.com.

Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012.

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017, and married in June next year.

