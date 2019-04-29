Jack de Mello, a giant in native Hawaiian music and for various Productions animated series including "The Flintstones" and "The Jetsons", is dead. He was 102.

He died on April 27 in Las Vegas, reports deadline.com.

A composer, arranger, and recording artist, de Mello melded Hawaiian melodies with orchestral arrangements. He recorded close to 160 albums, including almost 500 Hawaiian songs.

"He was the dad of dads. He was always able to explain anything with wit and humour and was an encyclopaedia on any subject. When it came to music, I saw him compose music on the kitchen table with no piano during a conversation over dinner. His talent was limitless," son said in a statement.

Born on November 15, 1916, in Oakland, California, de Mello joined the staff band at the network and later served as a at ABC and He then entered the as a bandmaster at in

As of the top-rated radio show "Beat The Villian," de Mello hired the Society Band, led by

His biggest productions were commissioned projects, including "Songs of Hawaii's Golden People" and "The Wonderful World of Aloha". In 1966, he issued a multi-record project, "The Music of Hawaii: From the Missionaries through Statehood", that inspired sequels that continued the story.

He was given a Award in 2004 for his work as of an anthology of recordings by Keali'iwahamana.

He also received the Sidney Grayson Award, the predecessor of the Hawai'i in 1982.

In addition to his son, de Mello is survived by his wife, Ilse, and granddaughter

