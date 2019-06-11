Scindia holds meeting to review reasons for Congress rout in western UP

Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a meeting here to review the reasons for the party's rout in western Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha election.
The meeting was held to discuss the party's dismal performance in 10 UP Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies adjoining Delhi.
Former Congress MLA K.K. Sharma said he apprised Scindia of the reasons for the party's rout in Ghaziabad.
"I told him that people are accusing former Uttar Pradesh in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad of selling tickets," he said.
He said that despite being in-charge for the state for four terms, Azad had failed to lift the party's fortunes.
Sharma asked why Azad was campaigning in Ghaziabad instead of focusing on Haryana.
Azad was made in-charge of Haryana after Kamal Nath was appointed the party's Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministeral candidate ahead of the state's Assembly election last year which the Congress won.
He also alleged that the local party leadership was ignored as outsiders were preferred in selection of candidates.
Scindia was in-charge of 39 seats in western Uttar Pradesh.
The meeting was attended by several former MPs, former MLAs, sitting MLAs, district Congress chiefs and others.
A scuffle also broke out after the meeting between two Congress leaders from Ghaziabad who had come to attend the meeting.
Congress's Ghaziabad district chief Harendra Kasana and city unit chief Narendra Bharadwaj were seen pushing each other while coming out of the meeting.
--IANS
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
