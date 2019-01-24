Sensex down 46 points,rupee gains

The Sensex declined 46 points and the Nifty traded marginally over the 10,800 mark during the afternoon trade session on Thursday over concerns of global growth and the ongoing earnings' season.

Banking, auto and declined while the export-oriented IT sector gained as the rupee continued to gain for the second day. The rupee was last trading at Rs 71.26 per dollar from its previous close of Rs 71.34 as global soothed.

At 1.53 p.m., the traded 45.99 points lower or 0.13 per cent at 36,062.48 after it opened marginally higher.

It touched an intra-day high of 36,225.51 and a low of 35,996.68.

The broader Nifty lost 21.55 points or 0.20 per cent at 10,809.95.

Globally, investors were cautious ahead of the vote on a bill that may end the partial shutdown.

Foreign Institutional Investors sold Rs 775.82 crore worth of stocks while bought 77 crore.

Stock-wise the top gainers were ITC, TCS, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of

In contrast, Tata Motors(DVR), Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, and were the top losers.

