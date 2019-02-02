Shah asks Rahul to clear stand on Ram temple

Shah on Saturday asked to clear his stand on the issue saying his party was creating hurdles in its construction.

Addressing workers at the party's conclave, Trishakti, here, Shah said: "We are committed to construct a grand at the same place. But the party is creating hurdles in its construction. should be clear on his stand on the "

Shah said that his party will repeat the magic of the 2014 general elections, on the "performance" of the

"We will sweep Uttarakhand winning all the five seats and bag more than 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh," Shah said.

Shah said that the Opposition is encouraging of casteism, appeasement and dynasticism while the believes in the of "performance".

"They want to remove Modi and our government wants to remove poverty," he said.

Shah said the should be credited for saving Rs 1 lakh crore by transferring subsidies directly to bank accounts, weeding out bogus and ineligible beneficiaries.

"His (Rahul Gandhi's) father once said for every rupee sent to the common man, only 15 paise reached him. But we managed to save Rs 1 lakh crore by transferring the subsidy schemes directly to the bank accounts," Shah said.

Shah also lauded the Interim Budget and said most of the schemes have been launched to benefit the common people like farmers and labourers.

-- IANS

