Shah Faesal, Engineer Rashid announce pre-poll alliance

Former IAS and former MLA on Tuesday announced a pre-poll alliance to contest the upcoming Assembly

At a press conference here, Faesal and announced that the People's Movement (JKPM) and have joined hands to form an electoral alliance called the Front.

is the of Awami Itehad Party, while Faesal, who gave up his coveted career in the IAS to join politics, formed the JKPM.

"In view of the prevailing political circumstances in the state, the and JKPM have decided to enter into a pre-poll alliance and gather under the banner of Front.

"The alliance has been necessitated by the ongoing political uncertainty in the state, apprehensions with regard to assaults on the special status and the absence of any credible political alternative that could address both the political vacuum and the absence of good governance.

"The Front will make all efforts to unite the state's people, irrespective of religion, region, caste and creed and seek for all citizens of the state equal opportunities and social, economical and political justice," Faesal read out a statement jointly released by him and Rashid.

--IANS

sq/ksk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)