Shutdown in Andhra over demand for special status

Normal life was paralysed across on Friday due to a day-long shutdown called over demands for a special category status to the state.

The ruling (TDP), Congress, Left parties and mass organisations backed the shutdown called by Pratyeka (PHSS), which is fighting for special status to the state. Students and workers groups have also extended support.

said on the day when the Union Budget was being presented in Parliament, the shutdown was called to draw the nation's attention towards the plight of due to the Centre not fulfilling the promise to accord special category status.

Buses of State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) went off the roads, while shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed..

Srinivas along with state and leaders of Communist Party of (CPI) took part in a protest outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Bus Stand in

Left parties and student groups staged a protest in Visakhapatnam. Demonstartions were also held in Guntur, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Kurnool, Anantapur and other towns.

Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, his cabinet colleagues and TDP legislators will attend the Assembly session wearing black badges.

has also appealed to the employees to wear black badges while attending their duties. Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners' Association, managements of private schools and colleges were also extending support to the shutdown.

Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to carve out Telangana in 2014, then had announced in Parliament that residual state of Andhra Pradesh would be accorded the special category status.

TDP pulled out of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre last year after the latter ruled out special status.

Chandrababu Naidu, who has also accused of going back on commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, will be staging a protest in on February 11.

