Skipping breakfast may increase death risk

Do you your morning meal and eat late at night? If so, it may increase the risk of death and other heart-related problems, researchers have warned.

The findings, published in of Preventive Cardiology, suggest that people with such an unhealthy lifestyle had a four to five times higher likelihood of early death and increased chances of a second

"Our research shows that the two eating behaviours are independently linked with poorer outcomes after a but having a cluster of bad habits will only make things worse," said Marcos Minicucci, from in Brazil.

"We also think that the inflammatory response, oxidative stress, and endothelial function could be involved in the association between unhealthy eating behaviours and cardiovascular outcomes," he added.

For the study, the team involved 113 patients with a mean age of 60, of which 73 per cent were men. The study enrolled patients with a particularly serious form of called (STEMI).

According to the team, this was the first study to evaluate these unhealthy behaviours in patients with Skipping breakfast was observed in 58 per cent patients, having late night in 51 per cent, and both behaviours in 41 per cent.

To improve eating habits, researchers recommended a minimum two hour interval between and bedtime.

"A good breakfast is usually composed of (fat-free or low fat milk, yogurt and cheese), a carbohydrate (whole wheat bread, bagels, cereals), and whole fruits," the team said.

--IANS

vc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)