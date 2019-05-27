Sonia sends letter of thanks to Rae Bareli

has sent an emotional letter to her voters in Rae Bareli, thanking them for their support in the just concluded elections, where her win was the only saving grace for the Congress, who could not even hold on to the family borough

She wrote that she was ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard the basic values of the country.

"I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country and to uphold the tradition of the ancestors of the Congress, I will not step back from sacrificing whatever I have got," she wrote.

Gandhi also thanked the and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which had not put up candidates against her and had asked their voters to support the

The letter further said: "Like every election, this time also you have reposed your faith in me. I am thankful to each and every worker, and friends from the SP, BSP, Swabhiman Dal for the work put in for my win."

"I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I am fully confident that with the power of your support and trust, the will meet every challenge," she wrote.

Referring to the people of her constituency, said she had always tried to look after this extended family. "You are my family. I derive strength from you and this is my real asset," she pointed out.

won the seat by defeating the BJP's by over 1.67 lakh votes.

lost the seat to BJP's Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes.

--IANS

amita/in

