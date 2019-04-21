Sri Lanka blasts: Sushma in touch with Indian High Commissioner

-
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday that she was in touch with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo as six explosions hit churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, killing at least 20 people.
"Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," the Minister said in a tweet.
The official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo also said in a tweet that they were also "closely monitoring the situation".
It also provided helpline numbers for "Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification".
The explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and a third one in Batticaloa to commemorate Easter Sunday.
Blasts where also reported at the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury five-star hotels in Colombo.
