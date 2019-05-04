Tejashwi demands Nitish govt dismissal in Muzaffarpur case

on Saturday demanded that should dismiss the government of Kumar over its alleged involvement in the shelter home rape-cum-murder case following the affidavit submitted by the CBI in the

A day after the the CBI informed the that it is probing accused Brajesh Thakur for the rape and murders of 11 girls in a shelter home, Yadav demanded the dismissal of the

"We request the to dismiss the government after its involvement was found. There are some ministers in the government who were involved in immoral acts and such government should be dismissed with immediate affect to ensure safety and security of women and girls in the state," Yadav said here.

Yadav has directly attacked the two days before the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav during his election meetings on Saturday, the last day of campaigning for five of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the fifth phase, raised the issue over what the CBI has informed the apex court in connection with the case.

He said repeatedly that the was involved in the case and that it has been trying to suppress the evidence to weaken the case to protect ruling party leaders including some ministers.

The CBI on Friday informed the court that it has recovered a bundle of bones from an alleged burial ground.

Thakur is already an accused in the rape and sexual abuse of children in his shelter home in Muzaffarpur district. The CBI has been facing severe criticism for the delay in charging the accused persons for the crime.

The CBI told the court in its affidavit that it had made headway in the probe from a child rescued from the shelter home.

"During investigations, from the statements of victims recorded by investigation officers (IOs) and and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) team, names of 11 girls emerged, who were said to be allegedly murdered by the accused Brajesh Thakur and his accomplices," said the CBI in the affidavit.

The affidavit further said that on scrutiny of details of these 11 girls, it was revealed that there were a total of 35 girls with identical/similar names who were at one time or the other staying at the Balika Grih (girls' home) in Muzaffarpur.

