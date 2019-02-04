Thick fog in Delhi

Dense descended over the national capital on a cold Monday morning bringing down to 50 metres as the minimum was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

was zero at 7.30 a.m. at Palam, the Met said. Humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

"There was dense to very dense in parts of The sky will remain partially cloudy during the day with haze and smog thereafter," an (IMD) said.

There was no rainfall over the past 24 hours. However, the IMD has forecast light rains accompanied by thunderstorm or hail from Tuesday till Thursday.

Low contributed to delaying of 27 Delhi-bound trains.

On Sunday, the maximum was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal for this time of the year and the minimum was at 9.4 degrees Celsius, one above average.

--IANS

vn/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)