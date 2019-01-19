Thousands to protest across US on Saturday

Thousands of demonstrators will take to the streets across the US on Saturday to protest against and stand up for womens rights at the Womens March.

Though this year's event has been marred by controversy, participants will seek to channel the spirit of the first massive march in 2017 that saw hundreds of thousands of protests take over the nation's capital the day after Trump's inauguration, spurring activism and political campaigns by women around the country, reports

"It's time to march again. The 2017 Women's March inspired hundreds of women to run, millions more to vote, and dozens to win elected office. The 2019 Women's March marks two years of resistance to the Trump presidency, two years of training new activists, and two years of building power," the organiser said on its website.

"And this time, we're coming back with an agenda."

The organisers have planned to unveil a 10-part federal policy platform dubbed the Women's Agenda at the event, with proposals on combating violence against women, reproductive rights, and racial and economic fairness.

"Women are just not on the agenda in this current administration," the Women's March Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Carmona, said.

This year, the main event will again be in Washington D.C., kicking off at near the

Speakers are set to include the Angela Davis, film-maker Michael Moore, actors and America Ferrera, and

--IANS

ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)