TikTok's parent firm planning its own smartphone: Report

ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok, is planning to venture into the hardware world with its own

Rumour mills began speculating after reported ByteDance's plans citing two undisclosed sources who are familiar with the matter.

Even though a declined to comment on the matter, the development is hardly a surprise as pre-installs have long been a popular way for Chinese companies to ramp up user sizes, reported on Monday.

has "long dreamt" of building a smartphone full of pre-loaded special apps.

The company also confirmed a deal with phone-maker early in 2019, saying it had acquired a patent portfolio and hired some employees.

However, report does not offer details about the phone's design or intended market.

Although it suggests that could be hampered by the US government's hostility towards Chinese telecommunication companies, The Verge reported.

The company has also faced problems in where its app has exploded in popularity but the government briefly banned it for promoting "cultural degradation".

notes that and have also launched phones pre-loaded with special apps but both companies later discontinued their fairly unpopular products, The Verge added.

declined to comment on the development when IANS reached out to the company.

--IANS

rp/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)