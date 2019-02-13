Truth shall prevail, CAG report on Rafale reaffirms dictum: Jaitley

-
Soon after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled its report on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday took a swipe at the Opposition parties saying that "truth shall prevail" and the report reaffirms the dictum.
"Satyameva Jayate - the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum," he tweeted.
Jaitley, who returned from the US last week after medical treatment, said: "2016 versus 2007 terms - lower price, faster delivery, better maintenance, lower escalation."
His remarks came soon after the CAG report found that the Rafale fighter jet deal signed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was priced 2.86 per cent lower than what was negotiated by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.
The report does not disclose the actual price of the 36 Rafale fighter jets contracted by the NDA government. However, it includes examination of the pricing.
The prices have been redacted in the report based on the insistence of the Defence Ministry citing the Indo-French agreement of 2008 and the provisions of inter-government agreement.
Hitting out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said: "It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right.
"How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation? The lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' stand exposed by the CAG Report," he said, attacking the Opposition parties who are trying to come together ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
