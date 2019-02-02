Undocumented workers fired from another Trump property

Employees of a golf club in owned by US have been fired because they were undocumented immigrants, the media reported.

The club in Pine Hill, New Jersey, known as the National Golf Club Philadelphia, was the third property owned by the where undocumented workers have been fired since Times reported last December that the club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for years employed immigrants who were in the country unlawfully.

The President's company terminated about a dozen undocumented workers at the property after the article was published, as well as a dozen others at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, on January 18.

Informed sources told Times on Friday that about five workers at the property were fired or told not to report to work again, including two seasonal employees.

Many other seasonal workers were expected to be told not to return in the coming weeks, the sources said.

The workers at said their terminations, which also occurred in January, came abruptly.

"Just like that, I got fired," said Victor Reyes, who is from

"The called me and asked, 'Victor, are you legal?' I said, 'No, I am not legal'. It surprised me because I knew he knew that I was illegal. I have worked for him 16 years and then he asks me," he told The Times, adding that it was his first job since crossing the border.

had earlier said it was duped by employees who used false identification to get their jobs.

But some of the workers in told they were kept on the payroll despite the fact that management was aware of the false documents.

The company has not commented on Friday's development as yet.

On Tuesday, the Organization said that it was using a system - known as E-verify - to prevent undocumented workers from getting jobs at its properties.

For the last several years, the company had utilised that system in many of its hotel properties, though it did not adopt it at most of the golf courses.

About eight million undocumented workers participate in the US labour force. They use fake documents to get hired, typically made-up social security numbers and permanent residency cards.

