Voices of dissent emerge in SP against Mayawati

Voices of dissent against have started emerging from the after the BSP snapped its alliance with the on Tuesday.

Senior party said that the was bigger party than the BSP and if the Yadav community had not voted for BSP candidates, the party's tally would have been around four to five seats.

said that had been wrongly informed by her candidates that Yadavs did not vote for them.

"I went around the state during the elections and nowhere did anyone complain about this. I have seen workers campaigning for BSP candidates and vice versa. There it is wrong to allege that BSP did not get votes," he said.

Aparna Yadav, of Mulayam Singh Yadav, said that she was "pained" to hear the statements of

" nahin pacha pate, wo apmaan bhi nahin pacha pate (Those who cannot digest honour, cannot digest dishonor either)," she tweeted.

Aparna Yadav, incidentally, belongs to the Shivpal Yadav faction and has been supporting his party. She had contested and lost the 2017 Assembly elections as the candidate from the Lucknow Cantt seat.

She told reporters later that it was wrong to blame the Samajwadi Party for the poll debacle.

Samajwadi MLA said that it was the Samajwadi Party that had suffered losses in the alliance with the BSP.

"If the SP had contested on its own, it would have got 25 seats and BSP, on its own, would have got zero seats. Mayawati should actually be grateful to SP cadres for winning 10 seats," he told reporters.

The BSP had won zero seats in 2014 while Samajwadi Party had won five seats which increased to eight seats after the bye-election victories in 2018.

Samajwadi legislators, meanwhile, said that the alliance did not percolate down to the grassroots level and therefore SP suffered losses.

"We will convey our views to the whenever he convenes a meeting. We supported BSP putting aside past hostilities but we have emerged as a loser," said a from central

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)