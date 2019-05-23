Voices rise in Congress for organisational changes

With the suffering another debacle in the elections, demands have started to grow about making big organisational changes in the grand old party.

A from Uttar Pradesh, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party continued to depend heavily on the decision-making of the senior leaders in the organisation.

"Look at the BJP, they benched leaders above the age of 75 and gave chance to several young faces. They did a major streamlining in the party structure and it helped them organise a professional campaign during the elections. Why can't the do something similar," he asked.

A said the party's campaign should have been more enthusiastic, touching the people at the grassroots.

"The results show that we need to make the youth more politically relevant. Give them a chance at least. Also, change the leadership, which simply could not get us anywhere in this election," he said, wishing not to be named.

The further said that more new faces should have contested the elections. He also said that the party needed an ideological refocus and big changes.

"Cosmetic exercises will not do," he said.

The party workers were deeply disappointed with the results and some of them were at a loss of words to spell out the reasons for the party's dismal performance.

(The can be contacted at sumit.s@ians.in)

--IANS

ss/ps/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)