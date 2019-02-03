Will discuss Citizenship Bill with parties, civil society groups: Rajnath Singh

on Sunday said that he would discuss the draft Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 with other political parties and groups.

Singh told Meghalaya and senior political leaders from the northeastern states who met him to discuss the controversial Bill which has rocked the northeastern states.

The Meghalaya was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynosng, leaders among others.

"The told us that he would discuss the with other political parties and organisations. I think it is a very positive indication and now everything will move forward only after detailed consultation with everyone," Sangma said.

In a video-taped statement issued here, the said said the mentioned that he is taking the sentiments of the people of the North East into consideration.

"We will try our best to ensure that the government does not go ahead with this Bill, and our opposition and our work will continue," Sangma said.

Meanwhile, leaders of North East Students's Organisation, which is spearheading the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill across the northeastern states, called on Chief Minister Sangma , leaders of Biju Janata Dal, United and leaders of regional political parties from the northeastern states urging them to vote against the Bill if tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill which was already passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 seeks to remove hurdles for eligible migrants from six minority groups from Bangladesh, and from getting Indian citizenship.

