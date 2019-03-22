A contest of content in this election

This has been a dispiriting election campaign. Most of what we hear are negatives — why we should not vote for the other fellow. Most of the rest is rhetoric — platitudes masquerading as content.

We need an election where we see a contest of ideas and not hate. Start with three propositions: First, both the government and opposition are equally committed to the national interest and try to serve it with equal integrity. Neither has a monopoly on patriotism or integrity, and accusations of being anti-national or corrupt in either direction are shameful. Second, when in ...