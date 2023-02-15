Public-private schism in city planning

People will keep flocking to cities and cities will continue to grow. Cities are primarily labour markets, the spatial manifestations of Adam Smith’s invisible hand. Because of their stochastic and open-system characteristics, they are not amenable to future forecasting. However, that’s exactly what urban planners do. They go further. They codify rigid rules for today based on those future forecasts. Moreover, some planners tend to idealise utopia of various kinds, be it green or aesthetic cities, and under those garbs, impose artificial barriers on effective functioning of markets, thus ultimately defeating the city’s very essence.