JUST IN
I-T Dept's survey operation at BBC offices and memories of another 'raid'
Women power: The optics and politics
Lessons from the Ukraine war
Consumer sentiments improve, but still too low
What Hindenburg has got wrong
Unmet needs in wireless regulations
G20-DIA: A worldwide initiative to integrate, accelerate digital start-ups
Censoring debate in Parliament will not help the government
Regulatory mishaps seem to dog the Indian financial markets permanently
ICC guidance papers throw light on LoCs
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
I-T Dept's survey operation at BBC offices and memories of another 'raid'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Public-private schism in city planning

Unless penal provisions on public authorities for designing poor streets or creating callous public spaces are categorically incorporated, regulations will remain toothless

Topics
Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry | BS Opinion | smart city project

Kunal Kumar 

Kunal Kumar

People will keep flocking to cities and cities will continue to grow. Cities are primarily labour markets, the spatial manifestations of Adam Smith’s invisible hand. Because of their stochastic and open-system characteristics, they are not amenable to future forecasting. However, that’s exactly what urban planners do. They go further. They codify rigid rules for today based on those future forecasts. Moreover, some planners tend to idealise utopia of various kinds, be it green or aesthetic cities, and under those garbs, impose artificial barriers on effective functioning of markets, thus ultimately defeating the city’s very essence.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 21:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.