Don't respond to the global rout by selling your foreign equity investments

The fear generated by the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a rout in stock markets globally. Many Indian investors have forayed into global equities both directly and via the international mutual funds available in India. If you are one of them, hold on fast to these investments.

This is definitely not the time to press the panic button and exit. Not every stock will take a hit Though the Covid-19 scare has caused markets across the world to go into a tailspin, not every stock will be adversely affected. Some, in fact, even stand to benefit from the pandemic. "E-commerce has ...