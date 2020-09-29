Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz launch insurance to cover online financial frauds

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto posts 9% fall in total sales in August with 356,199 units sold
Bajaj Allianz pitches for 'pandemic pool' as Covid-19 wreaks havoc
Big NBFCs need direct liquidity line from RBI: Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj
Bajaj Finserv enters wellness ecosystem with launch of health tech business
Coronavirus claims have not moved up significantly: Bajaj Allianz's CEO
-
Flipkart and Bajaj Allianz
General Insurance Company have come together to offer'Digital Suraksha Group Insurance' for customers who want to cover themselves against financial losses caused as a result of cyber-attacks, cyber frauds, or other such malicious activities across various online platforms.
This insurancecompensates for direct financial loss (up to the sum insured) due to unauthorised digital financial transactions as a result of identity theft arising out of cyber-attacks, phishing/spoofing and SIM-jacking, a joint statement said.
"Customers can opt for a one-year cover at premiums as low as Rs 183 for a cover of Rs 50,000," the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU