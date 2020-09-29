Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz launch insurance to cover online financial frauds

and Bajaj Allianz



General Company have come together to offer'Digital Suraksha Group Insurance' for customers who want to cover themselves against financial losses caused as a result of cyber-attacks, cyber frauds, or other such malicious activities across various online platforms.

This insurancecompensates for direct financial loss (up to the sum insured) due to unauthorised digital financial transactions as a result of identity theft arising out of cyber-attacks, phishing/spoofing and SIM-jacking, a joint statement said.

"Customers can opt for a one-year cover at premiums as low as Rs 183 for a cover of Rs 50,000," the statement added.

