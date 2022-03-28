BJP accuses TMC of 'violently assaulting' its MLAs in West Bengal Assembly

The on Monday accused Trinamool Congress MLAs of "violently assaulting" its legislators in the West Bengal Assembly after the opposition demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

" MLAs were violently assaulted by unruly MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly. Mistake of Our MLAs? They asked for a discussion on the Birbhum massacre which was executed by Goons. What is Mamata Benerjee trying to hide from the people? Does T in stand for Taliban," general secretary C T Ravi alleged in a tweet.

Unidentified people had on March 21 set ablaze 10 houses in Birbhum, killing at least eight people, including women and children.

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni alleged that murders and anarchy have again started under her rule in the state, and the TMC government violently attacks BJP MLAs instead of discussing the "Birbhum massacre".

"The TMC government, murderer of democracy, should be ashamed," he said.

The West Bengal Assembly plunged into chaos on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after the opposition legislators demanded a statement by Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

Five BJP MLAs, including Adhikari, were later suspended by Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay for their alleged unruly conduct in the House.

They were suspended by the Speaker for the entire year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)