75% of Maharashtra's 'mini cabinet' ministers face criminal cases

-
ALSO READ
Why Anusuiya Uike's name is surfacing as possible presidential candidate
Disqualify 12 rebel MLAs, says Shiv Sena to Maharashtra Assembly Dy Speaker
As Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde goes incommunicado, BJP says no role in it
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
-
The 18-member 'mini-cabinet' expansion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have thrown up many facts, including 75 per cent of the total 20 'crorepati' ministers have criminal cases lodged against them.
According to a study conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a total of 15 ministers have declared criminal cases, including seven from the Shinde Group Shiv Sena and eight from the BJP, in the 'gents only cabinet'.
Of these, 65 per cent -- or 13 ministers -- including seven from Shinde Group and six from the BJP have serious criminal cases filed against them.
Of the 20 crorepatis, BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a reputed builder, is the richest among the ministers with assets worth Rs 441.65 crore and liabilities of Rs 283.36 crore.
Though a 'crorepati', the poorest in the lot is also BJP's Sandipanrao A. Bhumre with assets of Rs 2.92 crore in his name.
The average assets of the ministers' whose poll affidavits were analysed by ADR comes to Rs 47 crore -- comprising the BJP's Rs 58 crore and Shinde Group's Rs 36 crore.
On the academic front, two ministers (or 10 per cent) have declared their educational track record as SSC pass, six (30 per cent) as HSC pass, 11 ministers (55 per cent) are higher qualified with degrees, and only one Dr. Suresh Khade of the BJP holds a doctorate from a university in Sri Lanka.
As far as the age group is concerned, 16 ministers (80 per cent) fall in the upper echelons aged between 51-70, and four (20 per cent) are between 41-50, said the ADR's Maharashtra Election Watch, coordinated by Ajit Ranade, Sharad Kumar and Satish Khot.
CM Shinde carried out his much-awaited cabinet expansion on Tuesday, inducting 18 ministers, including three allegedly 'tainted'. No women MLA could find a place in the cabinet and so could not the Independents and smaller parties.
--IANS
qn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU