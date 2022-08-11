75% of Maharashtra's 'mini cabinet' ministers face criminal cases

The 18-member 'mini-cabinet' expansion of Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy CM have thrown up many facts, including 75 per cent of the total 20 'crorepati' ministers have criminal cases lodged against them.

According to a study conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a total of 15 ministers have declared criminal cases, including seven from the Shinde Group Shiv Sena and eight from the BJP, in the 'gents only cabinet'.

Of these, 65 per cent -- or 13 ministers -- including seven from Shinde Group and six from the BJP have serious criminal cases filed against them.

Of the 20 crorepatis, BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a reputed builder, is the richest among the ministers with assets worth Rs 441.65 crore and liabilities of Rs 283.36 crore.

Though a 'crorepati', the poorest in the lot is also BJP's Sandipanrao A. Bhumre with assets of Rs 2.92 crore in his name.

The average assets of the ministers' whose poll affidavits were analysed by ADR comes to Rs 47 crore -- comprising the BJP's Rs 58 crore and Shinde Group's Rs 36 crore.

On the academic front, two ministers (or 10 per cent) have declared their educational track record as SSC pass, six (30 per cent) as HSC pass, 11 ministers (55 per cent) are higher qualified with degrees, and only one Dr. Suresh Khade of the BJP holds a doctorate from a university in Sri Lanka.

As far as the age group is concerned, 16 ministers (80 per cent) fall in the upper echelons aged between 51-70, and four (20 per cent) are between 41-50, said the ADR's Maharashtra Election Watch, coordinated by Ajit Ranade, Sharad Kumar and Satish Khot.

CM Shinde carried out his much-awaited expansion on Tuesday, inducting 18 ministers, including three allegedly 'tainted'. No women MLA could find a place in the and so could not the Independents and smaller parties.

