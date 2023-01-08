JUST IN
New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today
Over 96% of TMC's income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: Audit report
Colourful processions mark Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal
Asaduddin Owaisi registered as voter in 2 places against EC rules: Congress
Govt fully prepared to conduct caste census, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Rahul will be invited for 'darshan' at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Fadnavis
Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra beyond politics, says Kamal Haasan
Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1 next year, says Amit Shah
Two-day national executive meeting of BJP to be held from Jan 16-17
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Assam CM accuses Left of distorting history, making it a tale of defeats
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi invokes Gita, says Congress is doing 'tapasya' unlike BJP

He said the Yatra was against the divisive agenda of the BJP and it was not a political Yatra but to connect the people

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | BJP

IANS  |  Kurukshetra 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi has said that he was doing his work much like what has been mentioned in the holy book Bhagavad Gita, and the Congress party was doing 'tapasya (penance) unlike the BJP which was forcing people to do their 'puja (worship)'.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Responding to a question, Gandhi said that he has changed himself and did not get affected by what others say about him. "Whatever is said about me, whether positive or negative, doesn't affect me and I am doing my work."

"When Arjun took aim at fish eye he did not say what he will do next, in Gita also it is said do your work... However, there are programmes of the party which will continue after the Bharat Jodo Yatra ends."

He said the Yatra was against the divisive agenda of the BJP and it was not a political Yatra but to connect the people.

Attacking the BJP, he said, "The BJP is enforcing their puja forcefully on people... that is why the Prime Minister doesn't come to interact with anyone. The Congress is the party of 'tapaswis', that is why the symbol of Congress is palm which is 'Abhyamudra' of Shankar."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is entering its last leg. It will end in January in J&K's Srinagar after moving through Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 17:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU