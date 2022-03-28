Newly sworn-in CM Pramod Sawant assures new job opportunities in Goa

-
Expressing happiness after swearing-in as Goa Chief Minister on Monday, Pramod Sawant assured that the newly-formed government will work for the development with a primary focus on providing employment opportunities in the coastal state.
Pramod Sawant took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium today.
Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "Goa will rise high in the future. We will provide employment opportunities and work for boosting the tourism sector in the state. Apart from this, we will also resume mining activities here which automatically leads to an increase in jobs for youth."
Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Pramod Sawant on being sworn in as Goa CM once again.
"Many congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant on being sworn in as Goa CM, once again! I also congratulate entire #TeamGoa who took oath as Ministers. I am confident that under the leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi ji and @DrPramodPSawant you all will work hard for #GoldenGoa!," Fadnavis tweeted.
Exuding confidence over the ruling party of Goa, He also said that BJP will give a "stable and able" government to Goa under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I am very happy that BJP has formed the government in Goa once again. The party will give a stable and able government to Goa," he told media persons here.
After CM Pramod Sawant, Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate, and Govind Gaude also took oath as cabinet ministers today.
BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats. It fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.
