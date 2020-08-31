BJP alleges Congress role in high number of dislikes for Mann Ki Baat video

The said on Monday that over 98 per cent of the 'dislikes' for the YouTube video posted by the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme came from abroad and alleged involvement of the in this.

IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Over the last 24hrs, there has been a concerted effort to dislike video on YouTube... So low is the on confidence that it has been celebrating it as some sort of conquest! However, data from YouTube suggests that only 2 per cent of those dislikes are from India."



He added in another tweet, "The rest 98%, like always, came from outside India! Bots and Twitter accounts from overseas have been consistent feature of the Congress's anti JEE-NEET campaign. There is huge spike in activity by Rahul Gandhi's favourite Turkish bots! What is this Turkish obsession, Rahul?"



Several handles, representing its state units and other departments, had run a campaign on social media to "dislike" the 'Mann ki Baat' video.

