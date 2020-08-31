Firms linked to absconders donated money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: BJP

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation donation row is back, with the alleging on Monday that firms linked with absconders like have donated to RGF, calling the donation a "scam".

" is involved in the Punjab Bank fraud case. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has received many lakhs of rupees from the Foundation of Mehul Choksi," alleged spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference.

He further alleged, " ke naam par Geetanjali Group hai. Under this comes another company M/s Naviraj Estates. This company donated Rs 10 lakh to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on 29 August 2014 through cheque number 676400." Patra gave these details during Monday's media briefing.

The went ahead and linked another absconder Zakir Naik to RGF, a Fund run by the Gandhis. "His organisation, Islamic Research Foundation, is under investigation under PMLA. The donation to RGF was made from Account Number - 00120200000126 in DCB Bank. This account number is seized under PMLA," alleged Patra while referring to Zakir Naik.

The BJP also alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation which earlier has been in the eye of a storm for receiving donations from China, has received funds from Rana Kapoor of Yes Bank and Jignesh Shah of FTIL.

Patra alleged that the Yes Bank "scam" which is based on "diversion" becomes even more significant given that Rs 9 cr 45 lakhs was "diverted" from Yes Bank to RGF. "It wasn't Rana Kapoor's money but Yes Bank's which was yours and mine which was diverted to the Foundation of Ma and Beta," alleged Patra.

He also accused the FTIL of donating Rs 50 lakh to RGF on October 27, 2011. Patra said that the company was "already under investigation".

