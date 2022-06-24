BJP awaits final outcome amid rebel Sena MLAs' political fight with CM

-
ALSO READ
'Ready to quit', says Uddhav Thackeray; Eknath Shinde claims 46 MLAs
Cross-voting in MLC polls: CM calls emergency meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs
Shiv Sena MLAs send letter to Dy speaker, declare Eknath Shinde as leader
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
Maharashtra crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Shinde camp in Guwahati
-
The BJP is waiting for the final outcome out of the political fight between the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and dissident Sena MLAs led by rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, which has fast snowballed into a political fight over who will now lead the party.
Of the 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena, two-thirds, that is more than 37 party MLAs, have owed allegiance to Shinde, who is now claiming that more than 40 MLAs of the party are firmly supporting him, and many more MLAs are likely to join him in the next few days.
Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning the ideology of Hindutva, Shinde is now asserting his claim on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, the real Shiv Sena and even the party's election symbol.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra, on Thursday defended Thackeray and accused the BJP of plotting the political ruckus within the Shiv Sena.
However, the BJP, which is allegedly being held responsible for the political turmoil within Shiv Sena, has termed the political crisis as the latter's "internal party affairs".
Speaking on the political slugfest within the Shiv Sena, the saffron party says that sooner or later such a crisis was bound to happen within the Shiv Sena, which compromised Hindutva for staying in power in Maharashtra.
From the beginning, the BJP has called the MVA government as an "unholy alliance", while saying that the people of Maharashtra had given the mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government, but Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the BJP to become the Chief Minister and instead formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP.
Meanwhile, the BJP, which was deceived by NCP chief's nephew Ajit Pawar earlier in 2020 is trying to make political moves cautiously this time and is waiting for the final outcome of the ongoing fight within the Shiv Sena.
The BJP is also awaiting the final decision of Uddhav Thackeray over Eknath Shinde's offer wherein the latter had advised the Maharashtra Chief Minister to break alliance with the NCP and Congress and again form the government with the BJP.
Several BJP leaders believe that if both the MVA government and the Shiv Sena collapse and if there is no other way to save them, then Uddhav Thackeray might again join hands with old ally BJP.
This is why the BJP high command is maintaining silence despite sharp political attacks and allegations levelled against them by Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, NCP's Sharad Pawar as well as the Congress leaders.
--IANS
stp/khz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU