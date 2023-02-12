JUST IN
BJP govt in UP has failed to come up with new projects in 6 years: Akhilesh

Amid the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP govt in UP, alleging it has failed to come up with any new project in its 6-year rule

Topics
Modi govt | BJP | Akhilesh Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, alleging it has failed to come up with any new project in its six-year rule.

In a statement, he alleged that the BJP dispensation is showcasing projects implemented by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government during the summit.

"The state government has restarted fountains and lights in Old Lucknow. Janeshwar Mishra Park is being opened round the clock. The river front is being decorated...," he said.

Janeshwar Mishra Park and the Gomti river front were developed during the Samajwadi Party government.

The statement further alleged that a solar plant inaugurated by then president has been shut due to a lack of budget.

"JP International Centre in Lucknow is being damaged in the absence of care. The facilities could have been used to hold sessions of the investors summit," read the statement.

The Samajwadi Party president alleged that the government spent crores of rupees to garner praise and that it is planning to recover the money from the public.

"The BJP government has increased bus fare by 24 per cent to recover the expenditure of the investors summit from people's pockets," he alleged.

"The BJP is the friend of the rich and is working to put the burden of its corruption on the common people," he alleged.

The three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 concludes on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 20:34 IST

