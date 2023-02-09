BJP promises greater autonomy to tribals, rise in farmers aid in Tripura

A week ahead of the Tripura assembly election, the ruling on Thursday promised greater autonomy to tribals, increase in farmers' financial assistance and setting up of rubber, bamboo and agar-based industries to make 'Unnato Tripura, Sreshtho Tripura'.

The said that if it returns to power after the February 16 assembly polls, it would establish the Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Tribal University, provide cooked food three times a day at Rs 5 per meal under the PM Kisan -- increase the financial assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum, double the per-family annual cap from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and housing to all registered beneficiaries.

Releasing the party's manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra 2023', president J.P. Nadda also announced setting up a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala.

Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised HIRA (Highway, I-way, Railway and Airway) to Tripura and in this direction, the state has developed a lot, he announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would take Tripura on the path of DTH - development, transformation and harmony.

The manifesto promised a Balika Somriddhi Scheme, a bond of Rs 50,000 to each family belonging to the financially weaker sections on the birth of a girl and Mukhyamantri Konya Atmonirbhor Yojana to provide free scooty (two wheeler) to meritorious college-going female students.

The BJP also promised to provide two free LPG cylinders to all the beneficiaries under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, distribute land pattas to all eligible landless citizens, provide affordable housing to all registered beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin and Urban by 2025.

The 'Sankalp Patra 2023' promised to provide free rice and wheat to all eligible PDS beneficiaries every month and provide edible oil at a subsidised rate, four times a year through the Public Distribution Systems.

It also promised to restructure the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to provide it with greater autonomy and additional legislative, executive, administrative, and financial powers, within the framework of the proposed 125th Constitution Amendment Bill.

The saffron party also promised, under the proposed Matsya Sahayak Yojana -- annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to all fishermen, provide access to tap water in all households under the Jal Jeevan Mission by 2024, invest an amount of Rs 500 crore to provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to MSMEs and Entrepreneurs with a 100 per cent credit guarantee cover.

The party also assured to provide smartphones to around 50,000 meritorious college-going students under Mukhyamantri Yuva Yogayog Yojana, and launch the Tripura Road Maintenance and Upgradation Programme with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to upgrade and modernise road infrastructure in the state over the next 5 years.

If the BJP comes to power in the ensuing elections, Rs 600 crore would be invested in the Tripura Unnata Gram Fund for further developing rural infrastructure, ensuring last-mile delivery of caste certificates by providing caste certificates within 15 days of submission of the application.

Establish Sachin Debbarman Performing Arts Academy to focus on popularising the state's folk dance, music and theatre, expand the tourism economy of Tripura by investing Rs 1,000 crore and launch the Tripura Tourism Skill Mission to provide skill development training and employment to one lakh people, are the other promises made in the BJP election manifesto.

