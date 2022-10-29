BJP regime in Himachal Pradesh govt of mafias, alleges Congress leader

-
ALSO READ
BJP govt paid Rs 396 cr 'extra' to pvt firm in power project: HP Congress
PM Modi's frequent Himachal visits show BJP's failures: AAP state chief
Nadda to visit Himachal today to grease the wheels of upcoming poll
PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba on Oct 13: Jai Ram Thakur
Congress' Jairam Ramesh slams BJP after Vijayvargiya's Agniveer remark
-
The opposition Congress on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP regime in Himachal Pradesh, with a senior party leader terming it a "government of mafias".
The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, alleged that a multi-crore pipe purchase scam took place in the IPH Department and jobs were "sold" during the Thakur government.
A commission of inquiry will be constituted if the Congress is voted to power in the hill state, he added as he termed the BJP regime a "government of mafias".
The chairman of the Congress campaign committee for the state Assembly polls, Sukhvinder Sukhu, said anyone, be it a minister or bureaucrat, will be put behind bars if found guilty of the "scams".
Chairman of AICC media and publicity department Pawan Khera accompanied by AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba released a 23-page chargesheet in which several accusations have been levelled against the Thakur government.
It has been alleged in the chargesheet that a Rs 250 crore scam took place in the recruitment of constables. Papers of written test for the recruitment of constables were sold for Rs 6 lakh to 8.25 lakh, it alleged.
Agnihotri said around 225 persons, who had bought these papers, were put behind bars but those who sold the papers are still at large and sitting in the state secretariat or in the Police Department.
He alleged that a multi-crore scam took place while purchasing pipes worth Rs 2,200 crores in the IPH department. Substandard pipes for next 10 years have been purchased and a multi-crore scam took place, he added.
Agnihotri said Rs 500 crore from the state exchequer was spent to hold rallies by the Thakur government right before the announcement of the elections. Bills of such rallies will be sent to the BJP if the Congress voted to power, he added.
He said all decisions taken by the government during last six months will be reviewed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 19:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU